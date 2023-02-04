The federal government provided $1.4 million in funding last year that saw the completion of 18 projects in 2022.

The City of Powell River says the most significant project was the upgrade of the seaplane terminals on Powell Lake. Upgrades to the docks mean that Harbour Air is now able to introduce flights between Powell River and downtown Vancouver.

The upgrade cost a total of $116,176 and was funded by the Canada Community-Building Fund.

Powell River mayor Ron Woznow says the direction the funding goes can be chosen by the city under the model, meaning more projects could be completed.

“In addition to the seaplane terminal and other projects, the city was also able to direct over $700,000 for upgrades at the recreation complex,” said Woznow.

“The Canada Community-Building Fund is vital for maintaining Powell River’s infrastructure and we appreciate the ongoing financial support from the federal and provincial governments.”

Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang adds the upgrades should help Powell River increase some of its tourism.

“I’m thrilled that Powell River prioritized transportation for its use of Canada Community Building Fund allocations in 2022,” said Kang. “This important link to downtown Vancouver will hopefully encourage more people to experience the beauty of the Sunshine Coast.”

The funding comes from an agreement between Canada, B.C. and the Union of BC Municipalities that came into effect in April 2014. Funding will be provided for 10 years.

During those 10 years, the province is expected to get a transfer of over $3 billion from Canada.