The developer of an apartment building on Algoma Avenue in Powell River will be allowed to proceed with building the six-plex.

City council agreed last week to issue a development permit and also relax some setback rules to allow off-street parking on the vacant lot.

“I support it and I appreciate the fact that rental housing is being built. It’s something the community badly needs,” Coun. George Doubt said in supporting it.

Coun. Cindy Elliott adds the city has been able to balance the development while dealing with concerns of the community.

A public meeting in June last year drew objections from neighbours about how the six-plex would work on a narrow street with limited parking.

“I think we landed in a good place with the right amount of parking and for the six units that are there. I think we’ve done a great job of figuring it out, making changes and adapting to the concerns of the people,” she said.

Elliott says it will be interesting to see how the steep slope development pans out. About a half or more of the building sits below street level of Algoma Avenue with the entire top-to-bottom face of the building seen from Marine Avenue.

“I’m kind of interested to see how that goes even though it’s going to be not as high as a normal six unit, such as this, you would imagine it being higher, so it’s not going to block views,” she said.

She praised the developers for “coming up with a design that really fits into the neighbourhood” that’s in an active transportation zone in the downtown core.

A staff report says the development “takes advantage of the ocean views with much of the interior living space oriented towards Marine Avenue.” The orientation of the building will also “maximize solar gain and allow natural light to penetrate deep into the interior living space of all units.”