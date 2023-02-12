The City of Powell River is extending their applicant pool deadline for its Chief Administrative Officer today.

The city announced that the job was available a couple of weeks ago, as they began the search for someone who could support their administration in a leadership role.

Corporate Officer Chris Jackson is filling in on an interim basis, replacing Russell Brewer who had held the position since 2018.

The city says they’re looking for someone to develop local initiatives that better serve the community and serve as the intermediary between elected officials and the administrative staff.

Some responsibilities include providing guidance and ensuring that both policies and direction are approved by Mayor and Council.

The City is asking anyone interested in the position to send an application. For more information, visit Praxis Recruitment’s website.

The deadline for applications was originally February 13th at 4:00 P.M, but it now has been extended to February 21st at 4:00 P.M.