As the labour shortage continues, the City of Powell River says upcoming workshops will help outline a solution.

The city says it will host the workshops on February 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on immigration as a workable solution to the labour crunch. They say this is being done following December 2022 statistics from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce showing one in three businesses are short staffed.

Director of Properties, Development and Communications Scott Randolph adds Powell River is not immune to these statistics, but attracting workers outside of Canada is seen as a long process.

“Like most of the country and province, our region is experiencing labour shortages across multiple sectors,” said Randolph.

“One possible solution is attracting workers from outside of Canada, but many employers see this as a time consuming and difficult process. However, recent changes in immigration programs have made it easier than you think to source the employees you’re searching for.”

- Advertisement -

The workshops will involve representatives from BC Provincial Nominee Program and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. They will provide info on programs that will help employers in rural communities.

Pre-registration is available by sending an email to [email protected].