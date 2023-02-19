The City of Powell River is bringing skating, swimming, and the gym for this Family Day, for free.

The event takes place in the Powell River Recreation Complex, with ice skating for those aged 13-16 available from 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M., with people older than 16 can go skate from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., according to the City.

Children ages seven to 12 can skate from 11:30 in the morning to 12:30 noontime, with Parent & Child Hockey running after from 12:45 to 1:45 in the afternoon, followed by skating available for the rest of the public from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

For swimming, Lanes and Leisure is available from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, with everyone welcome to join from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M, and for the gym, the public can drop in from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

This free event is done in partnership with the BC Provincial government.