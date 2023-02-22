Just over $94,000 will be distributed to qathet Regional District (qRD) fire departments for equipment upgrades.

The funding is from the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and will support purchases for the four different departments in the area. It will be distributed as follows:

$24,660 will go to Northside Volunteer Fire Department for firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) and self-contained breathing apparatus.

$19,575 will go to Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department for PPE and a portable pump.

$21,280 will go to Malaspina Volunteer Fire Department for PPE.

$28,500 will go to Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department for fire equipment and portable generators.

qRD Emergency Services manager Ryan Thoms thanks the UBCM for their investment in protection services and district board chair Clay Brander adds it will benefit residents financially.

“Ensuring our volunteer firefighters’ health and safety continues to be a top priority for the qathet Regional District,” said Brander. “We would like to thank staff for their efforts to secure grant applications to offset these service costs and reduce the tax burden on our residents.”

To learn more about the four fire departments, you can visit the qRD website.