To help improve the health and well-being of residents within its jurisdiction, Island Health is giving away up to $800,000 as part of its grants program.

Their Community Wellness Grants are designed to provide opportunities for not-for-profit organizations, local government organizations, and Indigenous Nations, organizations, and communities to develop new wellness initiatives and programs by applying for the one-time funding boost.

Kathy MacNeil, Island Health’s President, and CEO says that a majority of someone’s health come from factors outside the healthcare system.

“It is estimated that only 25% of a person’s health is a result of the delivery of health care. The remaining 75% are factors external to the health care system – the social determinants of health,” says MacNeil. “These grants will help organizations support various regional wellness initiatives and bolster people’s health and wellbeing in their communities.”

Island Health says their focus through this year’s funding cycle is community resilience, with $600,000 available for individual grant funding, while the remaining $200,000 will be allocated to collaborative projects that involve a minimum of three partner organizations.

For more information on where you can apply for funding, you can visit Island Health’s website.