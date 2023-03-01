Motorists can expect multiple traffic disruptions this month in the City of Powell River during road paving.

The work will be done on Marine Avenue between Duncan and Alberni Streets, where restrictions will be in place

The city says access to parking will be limited, with significant traffic disruptions due to the work.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, with the first phase to be completed by the week of March 14, depending on the weather.

The repaving work is scheduled to be completed by late March of this year by BA Blacktop.