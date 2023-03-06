A new flight from Harbour Air will connect the Comox Valley and Powell River from the water.

Harbour Air says starting at $86, its new flight will be available starting May 1 and fly between the Comox marina and Powell River. Two flights will leave the areas every day.

Morning flights between 9 and 9:20 will leave the two coastal cities while evening flights will be done between 5 and 5:20.

The seaplane company adds flights between the Comox Valley and downtown Vancouver return today, with twice daily flights.

Flights from Comox to Vancouver will run between 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. and 5 p.m. From Vancouver to Comox, flights will run from 7:50 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

- Advertisement -

More information and ways to book can be found on the Harbour Air website.