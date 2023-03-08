The provincial government will invest more than $200 million to provide more access to affordable local food.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food says it will pay for new programs dedicated to strengthening the supply chain and expanding local food production, along with investments towards Indigenous communities to help with the cost of food and to improve local food security.

Premier David Eby says food security in B.C. requires an available, affordable, and uninterrupted supply of food.

“At the same time, we need targeted, effective programs that support the people and communities most impacted by rising inflation, climate events and supply-chain shocks,” says Eby.

Agricultural producers and food processors would also become more resilient to the effects of climate change and other extreme weather events, as a result of the funding.