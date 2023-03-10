The City of Nanaimo will be home to Canada Post’s test run of all-electric vehicles.

Nanaimo’s depot will be equipped with 14 fully electric cargo vans for collection and delivery services, replacing their current fossil fuel fleet.

The postal company unveiled its first fully electric vehicle depot in its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger says their plan will invest billions of dollars into “greening” their operations.

That means they’ve committed to have half of their fleet become electric vehicles by 2030 – that’s about 14,000 – and the entire fleet by 2040.

The chair of their Board of Directors Suromitra Sanatani says they embrace their role in playing a leading role in the country’s transition to a low-carbon future.

“Last year, the Corporation set aside more than $1 billion to cut emissions and move forward on the electrification of its last mile fleet,” says Sanatani. “This critical investment has led to important progress on Canada Post’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”