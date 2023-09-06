Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons will serve out the rest of his term, but won’t seek re-election.

His constituency office confirmed this week that Simons, who has served as the region’s NDP MLA for 20 years, is calling this his last term.

On Friday Premier David Eby posted on social media, congratulating Simons for his “passion and enthusiasm,” adding he “got results for the people who elected him five times.”

Simons was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2005 and won four consecutive elections. He is currently the NDP’s caucus chair and previously served as Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.