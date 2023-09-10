Be prepared for some traffic disruption in Powell River: Work for a local project is set for the end of this month.

According to the City, the qathet Regional District plans on paving the access road to the Resource Recovery Centre, a project that will be used to reduce solid waste creation in the area.

Along with the access road, most of the site will be paved by crews, with the work set for the last week of September.

The city adds there will likely be some traffic disruption along Marine Avenue/Highway 101, with single-lane alternating traffic set for one day.

The exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, and workdays may vary depending on the weather.