Pacific Coastal Airlines has expanded their service to include non-stop flights from Nanaimo Regional Airport to Kelowna, and they say the expansion marks a significant milestone for the company in enhancing travel options for people across BC.

Celebration events were held in Nanaimo, Kelowna, and Vancouver’s South Terminal as Pacific Coastal Airlines announced their expansion to include non-stop service between the three destinations.

Pacific Coastal Airlines says the expansion is a significant milestone for the company because it enhances travel options not only for people living in these communities but for the province in general.

The event was attended by dignitaries at the three airports where they conducted ribbon-cutting ceremonies to announce the extension of service even going as far as providing swag to customers, speeches from executives, and offering a fall-based discount for flights.

Vice president of customer and commercial services Johnathan Richardson says being able to provide affordable travel across the province is exciting.

“Our new non-stop flights from Nanaimo to Vancouver South Terminal and Kelowna offer convenient and affordable flight options for our customers,” he says. “It also demonstrates our airline’s commitment to enhancing travel throughout British Columbia.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately-owned British Columbia-based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal and flies to 18 airports in BC.