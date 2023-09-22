Officials with a B.C. health and addictions service will be in Powell River next week to talk about a future facility.

Representatives with Foundry will hold a community information session on Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Youth and Family Powell River on Nootka Street.

Powell River and Vernon were the first two communities chosen this year for a center.

The future facility will offer qathet young people ages 12-24 access to mental health and addiction services under one roof.

This year’s provincial budget included $75 million to build a dozen more Foundry centers, on top of the existing 16. Applications are now open for other non-profits in 10 other B.C. communities to apply for a Foundry center.

The province is providing money for Powell River operations and services as well as $1.5 million to establish the center.

Exact plans for the center and a timeline to build it haven’t been shared publicly.

Powell River Child, Youth and Family Services Society Executive Director Collette Sinkewicz was unavailable for comment. Repeated requests for comment by Vista Radio to Foundry’s head office in Vancouver went unanswered.