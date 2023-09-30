An evacuation alert issued for a wildfire in Toba Inlet has been lifted.

The qathet Regional District lifted the alert on Tuesday, with Manager of Emergency Services Ryan Thoms saying that the fire is being held by BC Wildfire Service.

“This means that the fire has been assessed as not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions,” said Thoms.

“Therefore, we have been advised to lift the Evacuation Alert. The qRD will be shutting down its EOC effective immediately.”

The now 302-hectare fire has been burning since August, with it located near the Toba Montrose Hydroelectric facility.

The district issued the alert on August 30 because of unburnt fuel close to the fire, which threatened to compromise the singular access route in and out of the area.