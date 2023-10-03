The qathet Regional District wants to hear your thoughts on the future of a concession stand.

The Shelter Point Concession Stand is managed through the Regional Parks Service and service to the public is provided by a contractor using the structure and equipment.

The district says in the last six years the stand has had four different operators, and in the last five years getting responses for quotes has been a challenge.

Other issues include the equipment growing older and increased annual maintenance costs, with the costs for last year being $4,373.59.

As a result, the district has launched a region-wide survey, which will allow you to provide feedback on the concession stand’s future.

- Advertisement -

Once the input has been received, the district will provide a What We Heard report based on the feedback received.

The survey is available until October 20, a link to the survey can be found here.