You’ll see something pass in front of the sun this Saturday.

No, it’s not the Death Star, it’s just the moon playing it’s part in an annular solar eclipse.

According to NASA the annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, but when the moon is at it’s farthest point from earth, so it won’t fully block the sun.

They say the moon will appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the moon. NASA projections say Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will see 70 to 80 per cent coverage of the sun during the event.

If you’re hoping to see its effects, use protection and cast your eyes to the skies roughly between 8 and 10:30 am on Saturday morning, most affecting the area around 9:15 am.

NASA says it’s never safe to look directly into an eclipse, even through sunglasses. They say that you should either view through “eclipse glasses” which are thousands of times darker than any pair of consumer sunglasses.

More ways to safely view the eclipse can be found on the NASA website.