Vancouver Island University is opening their Nanaimo campus to everyone for a day of festivities and events at Discoverfest.

Communications director Gillian Robinson says the event is intended to provide the community with insight into how the university operates, as well as give potential students the opportunity to network with current students and faculty.

“DiscoverFest came together for our desire to create deeper connections with our community members and partners and share the expertise we have here at VIU,” she says. “We look forward to growing the event and continuing to build an annual event to look forward to in Nanaimo.”

This is the first year VIU has offered a fall festival of this magnitude, and Robinson says she hopes the festival will highlight academic interest across all age ranges.

“This is a community event to let everyone know about the programs VIU has to offer,” she says. “Whether it is academics, diploma, trades, we have a diverse amount of programming.

“Really we are looking to reach out to students from an early age, and who have been out of the education system for a while to let them know about the opportunities we offer.”

DiscoverFest is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and with the number of events planned Robinson says everyone should have a great time.

For a full list of events see VIU’s website.