Nanaimo RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit says significant information has led them to believe an overdose that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman to be a homicide.

Police say Wendy Head died on Mar. 7 at a residence in the 2300-block of Autumnwood Drive and with new leads, significant progress has been made in the investigation and the circumstances surrounding it.

R/Cst. Gary O’Brien says although police have made advances in the case, they still require more information.

“Investigators are convinced there are individuals on Vancouver Island who may have information on this homicide that can further the investigation,” he says.

If anyone has more information on Head’s death, contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-745-2345.