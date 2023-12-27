The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union wants the public to throw ferry workers a lifeline.

This comes as the union spun up a letter-writing campaign last week asking people to tell the BC Government that ferry workers deserve better wages and working conditions.

The union says that despite low wages and understaffing, workers still show up to serve their communities.

Much of the campaign centers around what the union calls the “misplaced priorities” of upper management. They cite salaries of the top Vice Presidents of the companies making over 5 times more per hour than ship crews.

According to the Coastal Ferry Act, as of 2022, the top earners at BC Ferries can make anywhere between $431,365 to $635,085.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about the campaign you can visit tellbcferries.ca.