A local organization is looking to help protect Pacific salmon populations by educating residents on the Sunshine Coast on salmonid habitats.

According to a media release, the Sunshine Coast Salmonid Enhancement Society is aiming to assist, encourage, and promote salmonid enhancements in the streams across the region by providing insight into the habitats, life cycle, and their vital role in the ecosystems that depend on them.

The document says Chapman Creek, so far, has been able to release approximately 29,000 chum salmon fry, 39,000 coho smolts, and 65,000 Chinook smolts into the creek which is down from the annual amount they are typically responsible for.

It says the numbers are low, but to continue producing, supporting and enhancing salmon populations across four species the hatchery is commencing upgrades to their water intake and plumbing systems.

The upgrades to the Chapman Creek hatchery, along with the help of volunteers, will help overall operations of rearing and incubating of fish and keep the facility open for educational programs.

- Advertisement -

According to the release, Paper Excellence has donated approximately $150,000 to the Pacific Salmon Foundation to advance salmon restoration and has provided money so the hatchery can update.

The Chapman Hatchery is responsible for producing up to 50,000 coho, 70,000 Chinook, 90,000 chum, and 250,000 pink salmon annually.