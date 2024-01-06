For sale: one fire truck, never used. Bids start at one million dollars.

Powell River is selling a new fire truck it doesn’t actually need. The fire rescue pumper truck was ordered in 2022 and the fire department took possession in November last year. However, the city says underwriters found it was not needed to maintain fire service levels, so now the truck is being sold.

Last month Fire Chief Martin Drakeley told city council selling the truck won’t affect local fire services.

“I want to ensure council that the fire department leadership team, both in its chief and fire officers, that we have met and discussed the proposed sale, and we all concur that there will be no change to the service level within the community,” he told council at the Dec. 7 public meeting.

Powell River has posted the truck on BC Bid, where it’s described as a brand-new Maxi Saber Fire Engine. The starting bid is one million dollars, the closing date is February 7.