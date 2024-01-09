It appears that three Island communities are some of the fastest growing across the country, according to a growth index from U-Haul.

The data is according to the number of one-way U-Haul customers arriving in the communities of Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River.

Nanaimo comes in at No.17 and U-Haul says the city recorded a three per cent rise in one-way U-Haul moves in 2022.

A study from the moving giant showed movers arriving in Nanaimo accounted for just over 51 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the market.

Further up the list, Campbell River comes in at No. 8 on the list of fastest community growth. U-Haul says the number of customers arriving in the area rose five per cent from 2022 and departures dropped 16 per cent.

- Advertisement -

They add do-it-yourself movers also accounted for over 56 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the market.

In the No. 5 spot is Courtenay, according to U-Haul. They say one-way customers into the area rose 20 per cent since 2022 and departures dropped six per cent.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Courtenay accounted for over 54 per cent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the market, they add.

“Courtenay offers so many opportunities for people who love the outdoors,” said U-Haul Company of Vancouver and Vancouver Island president Michelle Benson.

“Locals have access to Mount Washington for skiing and snowboarding, a variety of amazing golf courses and beautiful rivers.”

U-Haul says they calculate growth cities by each city’s net gain of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year.

With files from Justin Baumgardner