Some out-of-province hockey teams are set to join the BCHL for next season.

According to the league, they agreed with five Alberta-based teams to come on board for the 2024-25 season.

They include the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints.

The league says it will announce more information in the coming weeks about its structure.