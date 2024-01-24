Nanaimo Airport says they have taken the next step, and are doing their part when it comes to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

According to the airport, they have achieved the second level of five of a global carbon management certification designed to track airport assets, recognize greenhouse gas reduction efforts, and have their information verified by an independent third party.

CFO and vice-president Keith Granbois says the airport has already made a significant impact and says hitting their targets by 2030 is a realistic goal.

“We went up a to 169 during the terminal expansion,” he says. “We have taken a strong commitment to de-carbonization; we support the great bear rainforest with offsets.

“We are identifying, and stopping gaps, so we can hit our targets by 2030.”

He adds the airport has been climate-positive for five years.

President and CEO Dave Devana says everyone at the airport is enthusiastic and excited about this achievement.

“We continue to improve our airport operations by implementing our climate action plan on our flight plan to net zero along with other environmental initiatives,” Devana says. “We are also on track to receiving our level three certification in 2025.”

The Airport Carbon Association’s five-part plan involves mapping, reduction, optimization, transformation, and maintaining a net zero carbon balance.