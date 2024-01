A vehicle fire in downtown Powell River is being considered arson, according to RCMP.

Officers say the fire happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday, in the 4400-block of Joyce Avenue.

Police say they found a black Infiniti G35 that had significant damage to its engine compartment. They add evidence found on the scene showed the fire had been started on purpose.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.