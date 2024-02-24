Starting Sunday, eight ‘wounded warriors’ will run from Port Hardy to Victoria, to help their struggling peers.

The Wounded Warrior Run starts Sunday morning in Port Hardy’s Carrot Park. Over eight days, eight runners will travel 800 kilometres, finishing on March 3 in Mill Bay, Victoria.

This year’s runners include police from Victoria, armed forces personnel, and a volunteer fire fighter. The goal of the run is to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada, which helps veterans, first responders and their families cope with trauma. The charity’s long-term goal is to help them feel safe, supported, and understood.

The run will feature stops in Campbell River, Comox, and Nanaimo during their trek south.

Visit the official website to make a donation.

Schedule

Sunday, February 25

DEPART : 7:30 am, Carrot Park, Port Hardy

: 7:30 am, Carrot Park, Port Hardy ARRIVE : 11:00 am, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill

: 11:00 am, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill DEPART : 12:00 pm, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill

: 12:00 pm, Legion Branch 281, Port McNeill ARRIVE: 5:50 pm, Woss

Monday, February 26

DEPART : 9:00 am, Woss

: 9:00 am, Woss ARRIVE : 3:00 pm, Sayward Valley Resort

: 3:00 pm, Sayward Valley Resort DEPART : 4:30 pm, Sayward Valley Resort

: 4:30 pm, Sayward Valley Resort ARRIVE: 5:15 pm, Sayward Legion Branch 147

Tuesday, February 27

DEPART : 7:30 am, Sayward Valley Resort

: 7:30 am, Sayward Valley Resort ARRIVE : 2:30 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River

: 2:30 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River DEPART : 4:45 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites

: 4:45 pm, Comfort Inn and Suites ARRIVE: 5:00 pm, Campbell River Legion Branch 137

Wednesday, February 28

DEPART : 9:00 am, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River

: 9:00 am, Comfort Inn and Suites Campbell River ARRIVE : 11:15 am, Oyster River Fire Department

: 11:15 am, Oyster River Fire Department DEPART : 12:00 pm, Oyster River Fire Department

: 12:00 pm, Oyster River Fire Department ARRIVE : 2:00 pm, Comox Valley RCMP

: 2:00 pm, Comox Valley RCMP DEPART : 2:30 pm, Comox Valley RCMP

: 2:30 pm, Comox Valley RCMP ARRIVE: 3:30 pm, 888 Wing Air Force Association

Thursday, February 29

DEPART : 6:30 am, Old House Hotel

: 6:30 am, Old House Hotel ARRIVE : 10:00 am, Bowser Legion Branch 211 and Bowser Elementary School

: 10:00 am, Bowser Legion Branch 211 and Bowser Elementary School DEPART : 10:30 am, Bowser

: 10:30 am, Bowser ARRIVE : 12:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76

: 12:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76 DEPART : 1:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76

: 1:00 pm, Qualicum Beach Legion Branch 76 ARRIVE : 4:30 pm, Best Western Barclay, Port Alberni

: 4:30 pm, Best Western Barclay, Port Alberni DEPART : 5:15 pm, Best Western Barclay

: 5:15 pm, Best Western Barclay ARRIVE: 5:40 pm, Port Alberni Legion Branch 293

Friday, March 1

DEPART : 9:45 am, Parksville Legion Branch 49

: 9:45 am, Parksville Legion Branch 49 ARRIVE : 11:45 am, Lantzville Legion Branch 257

: 11:45 am, Lantzville Legion Branch 257 DEPART : 1:00 pm, Lantzville Legion

: 1:00 pm, Lantzville Legion ARRIVE : 3:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10

: 3:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10 DEPART : 4:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10

: 4:00 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 10 ARRIVE: 4:30 pm, Nanaimo Legion Branch 256

Saturday, March 2

DEPART : 9:00 am, downtown Nanaimo

: 9:00 am, downtown Nanaimo ARRIVE : 11:00 am, Ladysmith Legion Branch 171

: 11:00 am, Ladysmith Legion Branch 171 DEPART : 12:00 pm, Ladysmith Legion

: 12:00 pm, Ladysmith Legion ARRIVE : 1:00 pm, Chemainus Legion Branch 191

: 1:00 pm, Chemainus Legion Branch 191 DEPART : 2:00 pm, Chemainus Legion

: 2:00 pm, Chemainus Legion ARRIVE : 3:45 pm, Duncan Fire Department

: 3:45 pm, Duncan Fire Department DEPART : 4:00 pm, Duncan Fire Department

: 4:00 pm, Duncan Fire Department ARRIVE: 6:00 pm, Shawnigan Lake Legion Branch 134

Sunday, March 3