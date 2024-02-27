For the third year in a row, Diabetes Canada is holding its 40 Items 40 Days Challenge.

From now until March 24th you can join in by dropping off gently used clothing and household items at any Diabetes Canada bin or arrange for a home pick up.

The challenge aims to get participants to drop off one item per day, for 40 days.

Diabetes Canada CEO Sean Shannon says participants can “give new life to their gently used goods and reduce landfill waste.”

Net proceeds from all donated items will help fund diabetes research and support kids with type 1 diabetes.

For more donation information, visit their website or call 1-800-505-5525 to schedule a home pick-up.