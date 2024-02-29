Powell River RCMP say an investigation into a fatal car crash is ongoing, and they are asking for any information to be reported.

According to police, it happened on Saturday at around 5 a.m. BC Emergency Health Services reported a single-vehicle collision just north of Lang Road on Highway 101.

When officers got there, they found a pickup truck crushed against a telephone pole. They add it looked like the truck was travelling south before veering off into the pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

“The collision remains under investigation, including the circumstances prior to the crash,” said spokesperson Cst. Paula Perry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.