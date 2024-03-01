Subscribe to Local News
Island arsonist handed six-year jail sentence 
NewsIsland & Coast

Island arsonist handed six-year jail sentence 

By Justin Baumgardner
Law courts - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio staff

A man who was charged with setting fires in Victoria, Nanaimo and Saanich has been handed down a six-year jail sentence.  

According to the province’s Conditional Sentence Order website, Edwin Vikash Singh pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson damaging property spanning six months starting in February of last year.  

Singh was accused of setting fire to three vehicles including a Ford Explorer, Toyota Matrix and a Mercedes convertible, and damaging businesses from Nanaimo to Victoria. 

The court registry says Singh received 36 months for the arson set at Walmart, 24 for setting the Ford Explorer on fire, and 18 for the Toyota Matrix. 

They add Singh initially pled guilty for his offences. 

