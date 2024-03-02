The owner of a boat which damaged the public dock in Haida Gwaii’s Massett Harbour must now pay a $12,000 fine.

During recent storms the MV Dorothy Gale was not swept off to Oz, but actually caused significant structural damage to the dock, preventing locals from using it safely. The owner was ordered to remove the boat by January 15, but failed to comply.

On January 23, the Canadian Coast Guard used the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act to issue a fine, and the owner was given 30 days to remove the boat. Otherwise, DFO can do it, and add the costs to his fine.

This is the second time in BC that a fine has been issued to the owner of a hazardous boat.