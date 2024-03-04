Talks of lowering business license fees for cannabis shops is on the agenda for this week’s committee of the whole meeting.

According to the city, managing partner of Sun Coast Cannabis Shoppe Deborah Dee will be speaking to council, wanting license fees to be reduced for cannabis stores.

In her letter, she says when cannabis was legalized for recreational use and sale back in 2018, it took her and Dave Formosa close to two years to open business.

“I understand that the unknown was perhaps a factor when setting business licence fees and the city had concerns that an increase in city resources like policing and ambulance would cost more,” said Dee.

“I believe the last number of years since recreational cannabis stores have opened proves that city resource use is minimal to nil. The only time our store has been called for city resources was when the panic button was pressed by accident.”

With fees around $2,000 per year, Dee says it is not sustainable for an industry expected to bring financial windfall.

She hopes through this meeting, council will lower the fees.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 3:30 pm.