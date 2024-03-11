Subscribe to Local News
BC Cancer patients to have more treatment options, closer to home

By Eric Richards
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Some Cancer patients in BC will have better access to therapy as part of a new provincial initiative.

These treatments are called Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, specifically for advanced leukemias and lymphomas.

Premier David Eby says that the province will support eligible cancer patients to get CAR-T therapy closer to home in BC adding “Cancer touches the lives of so many people in British Columbia.”

This initiative is part of B.C.’s larger 10-year Cancer Care Action Plan.

According to Dr. Kim Chi, executive vice-president of BC Cancer, these investments will help improve specialized treatments. “We’re bringing this new life-saving treatment closer to home for patients who are no longer responding to conventional treatments.”

Adrian Chantler is a cancer patient who went through CAR T-cell treatment on the mainland. “A few weeks after treatment I started feeling better and today, after just a few months, I’m essentially back to normal.”

Intake for patients started in January and the first treatments will start this month.

