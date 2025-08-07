The aftermath of a severe thunderstorm and flash flooding on August 6 is being felt across Powell River, leaving businesses flooded and causing localized damage.

In a statement emailed to My Powell River Now from the City of Powell River, it says all main arterial and collector roadways are open, however some side streets have been washed out by the sheer volume of surface water.

Sections of these roads have been blocked off while repairs are coordinated.

According to the statement, crews are working to make areas safe, and work to clean up debris left from the storm as well as repairs to damaged areas will be completed as resources and staff capacity allow.

Several businesses have posted on social media, saying that the flooding affected their operations.

People are being asked to connect with the city if they see spots where work is needed so arrangements can be made to address it.

Contact [email protected] or call 604-485-8657.