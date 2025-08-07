Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Stock photo by Inge Maria (unsplash.com)
Weather
Less than 1 min.read

Clean up underway after severe storm causes flash flooding in Powell River

Sage Daniels
By Sage Daniels

The aftermath of a severe thunderstorm and flash flooding on August 6 is being felt across Powell River, leaving businesses flooded and causing localized damage. 

In a statement emailed to My Powell River Now from the City of Powell River, it says all main arterial and collector roadways are open, however some side streets have been washed out by the sheer volume of surface water. 

Sections of these roads have been blocked off while repairs are coordinated. 

According to the statement, crews are working to make areas safe, and work to clean up debris left from the storm as well as repairs to damaged areas will be completed as resources and staff capacity allow. 

Several businesses have posted on social media, saying that the flooding affected their operations. 

People are being asked to connect with the city if they see spots where work is needed so arrangements can be made to address it. 

Contact [email protected] or call 604-485-8657. 

Sage Daniels
Sage Daniels
Sage is a news reporter based in Campbell River, B.C. He went to college for Radio Broadcasting in Toronto, where he worked in his college news room. When Sage isn't in his office, he's likely in the bush or playing his bass guitar. You can reach Sage at (250) 286-4997 or [email protected].

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

B.C. Conservatives call for clarity from Supreme Court of Canada on Cowichan title case

Provincial
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad wants Canada’s top court to weigh in on the recent decision in favour of the Cowichan Tribes' land and fishery claim in Richmond.

Back-to-school programs see growing demand for school supplies as prices rise

Provincial
Some British Columbia groups that help provide families with school supplies said they have seen an uptick in demand heading into this school year. 

Family of woman killed in Kelowna pushes for ‘Bailey’s Law’ to reform bail system

Provincial
The B.C. Conservatives are supporting calls for bail reform from the family of a woman killed in Kelowna. 

B.C. small businesses brace for end of U.S. duty-free exemption

Provincial
Small businesses in British Columbia are preparing for a financial hit from the U.S. elimination of de minimis exemptions on shipments.

First Nations call for longer closure of B.C.’s Joffre Lakes park

Provincial
Two First Nations say British Columbia’s one-month closure of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to allow for cultural practices is too short and is “a violation of trust.”
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025