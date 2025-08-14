Subscribe to Local News
A couple of firefighters take a break on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 while putting out hot spots from a wildfire in the Wildwood neighbourhood of Powell River. (Powell River Fire Rescue/Facebook via Vista Radio)
Cause of Wildwood wildfire determined

Bill Kingston
By Bill Kingston

Powell River’s fire department has ruled out natural causes in this week’s wildfire in a city neighbourhood.

Powell River Fire Rescue says the wildfire started Sunday (Aug. 10) several meters from the Powell Lake shoreline below Atlin Avenue.

With the tinder dry conditions, the fire spread along Wildwood Hill burning about a hectare (2.47 acres) of brush and trees.

In his report, lead investigator and Deputy Fire Chief Rocky Swanson says the fire was caused by someone lighting something on fire based on evidence found in the immediate area.

“(T)he cause of this fire is identified as human activity. This classification is based on absence of natural ignition sources, presence of human activity indicators in the immediate area prior to ignition (and) burn patterns consistent with surface ignition from an introduced heat source,” Swanson wrote.

What exactly was used to start it is still being investigated and may not be shared publicly to protect the integrity of the investigation.

It took firefighters with the city and the B.C. Wildfire Service until Monday afternoon (Aug. 11) before the fire was considered under control.

Swanson is reminding the public that open burning is not allowed unless you have authorization.

“(A)ny ignition source in forested or grassy areas presents a significant wildfire risk. Even a single ember or unattended campfire can result in rapid fire spread and significant community impact,” he said.

Bill has over 25 years experience in the news business with a keen interest in municipal affairs reporting. He is a graduate of Broadcast Journalism at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ontario. He is also a member of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). News tip or story idea? You can reach him directly at (778) 774-2293 or by email - bkingston (at) vistaradio.ca

