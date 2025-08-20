A committee of the Westview Ratepayers Society wants several issues addressed before a temporary homeless shelter is built.

Sherry Burton, spokeswoman for the society’s supportive housing subcommittee, told council Tuesday night (Aug. 19) there needs to be a “balanced, compassionate and safe approach” for a shelter to be built on Barnet Street.

The committee says lease terms must protect the community and there needs to be independent security.

Burton says an overdose prevention site (OPS) should not be located with the shelter.

“For the safety of employees, community members and unhoused sober individuals and to protect the privacy of OPS clients, co-location is detrimental, inappropriate and will contribute to more anti-social incidents,” Burton said.

The society is also calling for a third-part audit of the operator – LIFT Community Services.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Christine Boyle announced last month a 40-bed shelter will be built on city land at 7104 Barnet Street next to the RCMP station.

It would double the capacity of the shelter on Joyce Avenue that closed in March. As part of the plan, the qathet overdose prevention service, also on Joyce Avenue, will also be located at the shelter site.

The B.C. government is providing $4.6 million toward shelter construction and $1.6 million a year for operating.

The City of Powell River is leasing the land to the province for five years.

The committee of council listened to the recommendations but took no action Tuesday night. The issue will likely come up at a future council meeting.

The shelter is scheduled to be built before winter.