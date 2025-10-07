The British Columbia government has tabled two bills aimed at addressing sexual violence, as leaders returned for the fall session of Parliament on Monday.

Attorney General Niki Sharma tabled an amendment to the Intimate Images Protection Act (IIPA) that would allow cabinet to increase the ceiling on fines to $75,000. That’s about 14 times more than the current limit.

“This will send a strong message to would-be offenders – sharing intimate images without consent is unacceptable in B.C. and will have serious consequences,” Sharma in a statement.

The IIPA came into force in January 2024 and is intended to help people whose intimate images were shared without their consent have them removed from the internet or receive monetary compensation without going through the courts.

Sharma’s ministry said the amendments would also make orders from the Civil Resolution Tribunal more enforceable and remove the requirement that the CRT publish damage decisions online to better protect the privacy of victims.

“Young people and women are among the most likely to have their intimate images shared against their will or be extorted with threats to do so,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. “These new changes will give them more options to decide what justice looks like and help them regain autonomy over their digital presence and repair the damage to their sense of safety.”

Ninu Kang, executive director, Ending Violence Association of B.C., said the amendments recognize the seriousness of the crime and provide survivors with more resources and support.

Another bill tabled Monday by Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, aims to address sexual violence on campuses.

Sunner said the Sexual Violence Policy Act will replace the existing Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act, and close gaps in the current framework and strengthen institutions’ responses to sexual violence.

“Sexual violence is never acceptable, and it’s critical that post-secondary institutions and community members be equipped with the tools, resources, and training needed to prevent and respond to sexual violence effectively and compassionately,” said Sunner.

The Province is also releasing a new Post-Secondary Sexual Violence Action Plan, developing through consultations with students, faculty, community groups and others.

It said three of the 12 actions included in the plan have been completed in recent months.