Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma, April 12, 2023 | BC Government photo
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma, April 12, 2023 | BC Government photo
Provincial
1 min.read

B.C. tables bills to strengthen laws against sexual violence

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

The British Columbia government has tabled two bills aimed at addressing sexual violence, as leaders returned for the fall session of Parliament on Monday. 

Attorney General Niki Sharma tabled an amendment to the Intimate Images Protection Act (IIPA) that would allow cabinet to increase the ceiling on fines to $75,000. That’s about 14 times more than the current limit. 

“This will send a strong message to would-be offenders – sharing intimate images without consent is unacceptable in B.C. and will have serious consequences,” Sharma in a statement.

The IIPA came into force in January 2024 and is intended to help people whose intimate images were shared without their consent have them removed from the internet or receive monetary compensation without going through the courts.

Sharma’s ministry said the amendments would also make orders from the Civil Resolution Tribunal more enforceable and remove the requirement that the CRT publish damage decisions online to better protect the privacy of victims.

“Young people and women are among the most likely to have their intimate images shared against their will or be extorted with threats to do so,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. “These new changes will give them more options to decide what justice looks like and help them regain autonomy over their digital presence and repair the damage to their sense of safety.”

Ninu Kang, executive director, Ending Violence Association of B.C., said the amendments recognize the seriousness of the crime and provide survivors with more resources and support. 

Another bill tabled Monday by Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, aims to address sexual violence on campuses. 

Sunner said the Sexual Violence Policy Act will replace the existing Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act, and close gaps in the current framework and strengthen institutions’ responses to sexual violence. 

“Sexual violence is never acceptable, and it’s critical that post-secondary institutions and community members be equipped with the tools, resources, and training needed to prevent and respond to sexual violence effectively and compassionately,” said Sunner.

The Province is also releasing a new Post-Secondary Sexual Violence Action Plan, developing through consultations with students, faculty, community groups and others.

It said three of the 12 actions included in the plan have been completed in recent months.

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in Vancouver Monday for a forestry summit, as the sector braces for a major hit from new U.S. tariffs.  The post Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood appeared first on AM 1150.

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Provincial Reporter
Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Enviornment Canada issues wind alert for Powell River area

Weather
It's shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment

Provincial Reporter
Proposed legislation from the B.C. Conservatives would raise taxation rate caps for municipalities, which are bracing for a potentially major financial hit from upcoming assessment changes. The post B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment appeared first on AM 1150.

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Provincial Reporter
Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass. The post Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025