Update 1:30 p.m. Thursday: The City of Powell River says the closure originally scheduled for Friday (Oct. 17) is no longer necessary as “significant progress was made on site” and work has been completed.

BC Hydro is removing a 138-kilovolt transmission line over Jervis Inlet starting today, Oct. 14, through Thursday.

Marine traffic will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, with an alternate route around Nelson Island remaining open.

BC Ferries says Saltery Bay–Earls Cove sailings will continue using the alternate route; check their website for details.

BC Hydro says the upgrade will improve safety, visibility for air traffic, and electricity reliability for customers around Powell River.

– Article includes files from BC Hydro and BC Ferries