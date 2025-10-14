Bus riders may soon have an easier way to pay for their fare, as BC Transit prepares to roll out contactless debit and credit card payments across its network through the Umo fare system.

In the coming months, BC Transit will upgrade and test the Umo system to allow passengers to pay by tapping a debit card, credit card, or mobile wallet when boarding.

As part of this upgrade, any credit card information currently saved in Umo accounts will be deleted. Riders who have saved a card for faster purchases, automatic payments or linked dependent accounts will need to re-enter their payment details before their next purchase after the update takes effect. Riders who did not save card information or who purchase fares in person at local vendors will not be affected.

Contactless payments testing is expected to take place on buses in service across the province in the coming months.

BC Transit is reminding passengers to present only their Umo card or have their QR code open in the Umo app to avoid accidental charges to a physical or digital credit or debit card. If a passenger is inadvertently charged, the agency said a refund will be issued automatically.

The transit provider apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the system update and said it aims to launch these new payment options in the near future.