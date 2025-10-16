One of the organizations involved in Powell River’s homeless count does not believe the situation is getting better.

The count in March found 80 homeless compared to 126 in 2023.

LIFT Community Services Executive Director Kim Markel says the 24-hour snapshot is considered an under count.

“Does this mean that homelessness is improving in our community? Well, not necessarily. We know what we’ve seen, we know you’ve heard about the increased visibility and impact of homelessness in the community over the past two years,” Markel told council Tuesday afternoon.

“Our outreach team has connected with 62 individuals sleeping rough within city limits,” she said.

Community Resources Manager Jessica Colasanto says the count also puts a rumour to bed.

“More respondents are long term local residents than short term or transient residents. Seventy-one per cent were here five years or more so we hope that this helps to dispel the unfounded rumours that people come to our community solely to access our housing services,” Colasanto said.

Speaking to council Tuesday, Executive Director Markel believes, citing a CBC report, that some people might have left the area as the count happened within weeks of the Joyce Street shelter closing.

Councillor Jim Palm said one of the stats that “jumps off your report” is the increase in youth and Indigenous respondents. Asked for an explanation, Markel said the survey didn’t capture “that qualitative data.” Youth are those under the age of 25.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any significant insights into why those numbers have jumped while others haven’t,” Markel answered.