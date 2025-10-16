Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
LIFT Community Servives Executive Director Kim Markel and Community Resources Manager Jessica Colasanto (bottom left) speak to council on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (City of Powell River/YouTube via Vista Radio)
City of Powell River
1 min.read

City’s homeless situation ‘not necessarily’ getting better: LIFT

Bill Kingston
By Bill Kingston

One of the organizations involved in Powell River’s homeless count does not believe the situation is getting better.

The count in March found 80 homeless compared to 126 in 2023.

LIFT Community Services Executive Director Kim Markel says the 24-hour snapshot is considered an under count.

“Does this mean that homelessness is improving in our community? Well, not necessarily. We know what we’ve seen, we know you’ve heard about the increased visibility and impact of homelessness in the community over the past two years,” Markel told council Tuesday afternoon.

“Our outreach team has connected with 62 individuals sleeping rough within city limits,” she said.

Community Resources Manager Jessica Colasanto says the count also puts a rumour to bed.

“More respondents are long term local residents than short term or transient residents. Seventy-one per cent were here five years or more so we hope that this helps to dispel the unfounded rumours that people come to our community solely to access our housing services,” Colasanto said.

Speaking to council Tuesday, Executive Director Markel believes, citing a CBC report, that some people might have left the area as the count happened within weeks of the Joyce Street shelter closing.

Councillor Jim Palm said one of the stats that “jumps off your report” is the increase in youth and Indigenous respondents. Asked for an explanation, Markel said the survey didn’t capture “that qualitative data.” Youth are those under the age of 25.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any significant insights into why those numbers have jumped while others haven’t,” Markel answered.

Bill Kingston
Bill Kingston
Bill has over 25 years experience in the news business with a keen interest in municipal affairs reporting. He is a graduate of Broadcast Journalism at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ontario. He is also a member of the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). News tip or story idea? You can reach him directly at (778) 774-2293 or by email - bkingston (at) vistaradio.ca

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in Vancouver Monday for a forestry summit, as the sector braces for a major hit from new U.S. tariffs.  The post Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood appeared first on AM 1150.

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Provincial Reporter
Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Enviornment Canada issues wind alert for Powell River area

Weather
It's shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment

Provincial Reporter
Proposed legislation from the B.C. Conservatives would raise taxation rate caps for municipalities, which are bracing for a potentially major financial hit from upcoming assessment changes. The post B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment appeared first on AM 1150.

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Provincial Reporter
Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass. The post Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025