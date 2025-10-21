Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Premier David Eby announces new legislation to on North Coast transmission line, Oct. 20, 2025. | Vista News photo
Provincial
2 min.read

B.C. government proposes more legislation to fast-track North Coast power project, with First Nations

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

The British Columbia government tabled legislation Monday aimed at fast-tracking the construction of the North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL) and enable First Nation’s co-ownership of the project. 

The province said the Energy Statutes Amendment Act would also ensure electricity is available for other projects in sectors like mining, LNG, and manufacturing. It includes a process for the growth of data centres, AI and hydrogen. 

The approximately 450-kilometre NCTL project would twin the existing line running from Prince George to Terrace. It also includes the construction of new transmission infrastructure north of Terrace to Aiyanish and Bob Quinn Lake.

“This legislation will help us move faster on the North Coast Transmission Line, a nation-building project that will deliver clean electricity to responsibly power industrial growth and job creation to increase prosperity for families, communities, our province and our country,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. 

He said once operational, the project is expected to create about 9,700 full-time jobs and contribute nearly $10 billion per year to GDP.   

“We are making the decision as a government that this is in the public interest. We will be held accountable to that decision by voters, but to my mind there’s no debate on this,” said Eby on Monday. 

The bill aims to formalize agreements allowing First Nations to co-own parts of the project with BC Hydro.

“Enabling BC Hydro to form a true partnership with First Nations is an essential step toward our vision of co-owning the North Coast Transmission Line from construction through its full life,” said Wes Sam, Chief of Ts’il Kaz Koh and chai of  K’uul Power in a statement.

The province said the next major steps for the NCTL project will be finalizing the details of the route and initiating select construction permitting.

Construction is expected to start in summer 2026 and be completed in phases between 2032 and 2034.

The bill is the province’s latest move to fast-track the NCTL and other renewable energy projects.

In May, the province passed Bill 14, the Renewable Energy Projects (Streamlined Permitting) Act. It aims to speed up the approval of certain renewable energy and transmission projects by exempting them from environment assessments. It expands the authority of the BC Energy Regulator (BCER) and designates it as the single point of contact for project applications, reviews, and approvals, in order to streamline the process.

The province said the proposed legislation is part of a “bold” set of actions to drive investment in major projects and address the province’s increased demand for electricity. The proposed policy and regulatory changes this fall include a permanent ban on new BC Hydro connections to the electricity grid for cryptocurrency mining to preserve the province’s electricity supply. That would solidify the province’s moratorium that was implemented in December 2022. 

Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski
Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

Continue Reading

cfpw Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood

Provincial Reporter
Federal and provincial ministers are set to meet in Vancouver Monday for a forestry summit, as the sector braces for a major hit from new U.S. tariffs.  The post Forests summit planned in Vancouver amid mounting U.S. tariffs on wood appeared first on AM 1150.

Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends

Provincial Reporter
Clocks are set to “fall back” across much of Canada this weekend, as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The post Clocks “fall back” an hour this weekend as daylight time ends appeared first on AM 1150.

Enviornment Canada issues wind alert for Powell River area

Weather
It's shaping up to be a wet and windy Halloween for most of the Sunshine Coast, including the Powell River area.

B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment

Provincial Reporter
Proposed legislation from the B.C. Conservatives would raise taxation rate caps for municipalities, which are bracing for a potentially major financial hit from upcoming assessment changes. The post B.C. Conservatives propose higher tax caps to offset municipal losses from pipeline assessment appeared first on AM 1150.

Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill

Provincial Reporter
Premier David Eby isn’t ruling out an early election if his government’s bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast transmission line fails to pass. The post Eby leaves door open to early election over North Coast transmission line bill appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

Unit 103, 7074 Westminster St.
Powell River, BC
V8A 1C5

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 604-485-5991
Office Phone: 604-485-4207

- Advertisement -

© 2025