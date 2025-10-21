Volunteer applications are being accepted to fill two positions on the Powell River Public Library board.

The city said the board sets policy and provides overall direction for library services.

Board members will serve on a volunteer basis and are expected to attend monthly meetings and share in board activities and responsibilities.

The city said the application process is simple but specific.

“Applicants must be a resident or elector of the City of Powell River,” the city said. “Employees of the city, the qathet Regional District or the library are not eligible to apply.”

Applications must be submitted to Jessica Walls by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Both positions are for two-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

More information is available on the city’s website.