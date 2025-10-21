Subscribe to Local News
Photo provided by the Powell River Public Library, Facebook
City of Powell River
Less than 1 min.read

City of Powell River accepting applications for Library Board Trustee 

Volunteer applications are being accepted to fill two positions on the Powell River Public Library board. 

The city said the board sets policy and provides overall direction for library services. 

Board members will serve on a volunteer basis and are expected to attend monthly meetings and share in board activities and responsibilities. 

The city said the application process is simple but specific. 

“Applicants must be a resident or elector of the City of Powell River,” the city said. “Employees of the city, the qathet Regional District or the library are not eligible to apply.” 

Applications must be submitted to Jessica Walls by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12. 

Both positions are for two-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026. 

More information is available on the city’s website. 

Justin is a local reporter in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, and is based in Duncan. He has worked in radio for over three years, with all of them in British Columbia. He was previously at 91.7 Coast FM in Nanaimo and also has shows on 95.7 Coast FM, and the weekend show on 89.7 Sun FM. When he is not on the air, he can be found travelling the island and enjoying everything that beautiful British Columbia has to offer.

