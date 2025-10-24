BC Hydro has announced the removal of a dry-dock sized powerline crossing which was once ranked among the longest of its kind in the world.

The operation is believed to be the first of its kind for a marine crossing of this scale in North America and marks a milestone in electrical infrastructure decommissioning.

The removal of the 138-kilovolt line, installed in the late 1960s to serve about 10,000 customers around Powell River, took place over a week-long operation.

A crew of 60 used a controlled detonation device to sever three steel conductors, each carrying roughly 70,000 pounds of tension.

The three-kilometre-long line remained the longest of its kind in BC Hydro’s system and, at the time of its installation, held a global record for marine crossings.

Each conductor was severed individually, allowing for safe recovery using barges equipped with cable reels.

“This operation is believed to be the second-longest over-water power-line crossing removed by explosive charge globally,” the release reads. “Verification is currently underway.”

Environmental specialists worked with marine biologists to minimise ecological impact, and work was paused several times to allow humpback whales safe passage beneath the crossing.

“Extensive consultation with First Nations, local governments and stakeholders — including BC Ferries, marinas and commercial marine operators — helped shape safety and environmental plans,” the release says.

The work signals the start of a phased upgrade of the electrical system crossing Jervis Inlet and the neighbouring Agamemnon Channel.

The next stage involves removing the channel crossing in spring 2026, with a full upgrade to a 230-kilovolt line across Jervis Inlet by 2027 which will improve reliability and capacity for Powell River and surrounding communities.