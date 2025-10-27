Subscribe to Local News
(Manager of Occupational Health and Safety, Melanie Taylor (center) accepts BCMSA Awards on behalf of qRD and Northside Volunteer Fire Department) Photo supplied by qathet Regional District
qathet Regional District
1 min.read

qathet Regional District recognized with two B.C. Municipal Safety Association awards

Nathan Maley
By Nathan Maley

The qathet Regional District (qRD) is being recognized for leadership in occupational health and safety practices. 

The qRD and Northside Volunteer Fire Department were presented with two awards by the B.C. Municipal Safety Association on October 7. 

Northside Volunteer Fire Department received the 2025 Innovative Safety Solution Award, while the qRD received the 2025 Organizational Safety Excellence Award. 

Northside Volunteer Fire Chief Jim Brown said they are committed to keeping their first responders safe. 

“Our volunteer firefighters are committed to training and building their experience so they are prepared to jump into action to save lives and property in the event of a medical or fire emergency.”

Northside Volunteer Fire Department built a live fire three-story training facility which features three propane-fueled props. 

The furthest prop weighs over 100 lbs. and is approximately 90 feet from the storage shed, requiring two firefighters to lift and move it over sloped, gravel training grounds which identified the igniter as an ergonomic hazard. 

Members of the department built a custom mobile cart to help maneuver the props around and reduce the risk of injury while doing so. 

Meanwhile, the qRD received the 2025 Organizational Safety Excellence Award for improving their experience rating and reducing injuries, illnesses, diseases, and fatalities. 

The qRD improved their experience rating by 19.3 percentage points in the last four years.

Nathan Maley
Nathan Maley
