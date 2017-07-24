The chair of the Southern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee is praising BC Ferries for being willing to try new solutions for the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay run.

A one-week trial has wrapped up, which had foot passengers wait until vehicles were loaded at the Langdale terminal, then board as one group.

Despite some of the negative feedback online, Diana Mumford, says it’s good to see the corporation trying different ideas, and acknowledging there is something wrong with route 3.

“I mean all they can do is try and they’re acknowledging that this is necessary and so, if the public has been very vehement about not liking it [and] change is hard no matter what we do, but if they said to me that the public is really vehement that the public is opposed to it then they would take that into consideration.”

BC Ferries held a meeting Monday night to have discussions about the positives and negatives of the one-week trial.

A report is expected to be released later this week.