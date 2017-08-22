Powell River fire crews worked for about 3 hours to put out a blaze on Burnaby Street this week.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says the incident happened on Monday night in a 3-storey double-occupancy home.

He says the call came in at about 8:30 PM.

“All the occupants, two cats and one iguana were rescued successfully and our initial duty crew responded and knocked the fire down quickly. They got it under control but it took about another hour to really get all the hot spots and of course do extension checks, so we were probably [there] for about 3 hours.”

Swanson thanks all emergency personnel who assisted, including BC Health and the RCMP. He says it was another fine example of the community coming together to help each other.