Preparations are underway for the 20th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast.

Spokesperson Ninon Daubigeon says like Vancouver Island’s Tour de Rock, the Tour de Coast raises funds for pediatric cancer research and helps send kids to Camp Goodtimes.

“There’s this phrase that I love that we say and it’s ‘committed cops inspiring kids and caring communities’ and that’s what really got us to this 20th anniversary.”

Riders across the lower mainland, Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky regions take part in the journey, which will make a stop in Powell River on September 22nd.

There will be a spaghetti dinner that night at the Powell River Town Centre Hotel. For more on the 2017 Tour de Coast, visit convio.cancer.ca.