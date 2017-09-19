Corporal Trevor Busch of the Powell River RCMP is one of the Tour de Coast riders this year.

The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast kicks off on Wednesday.

Corporal Trevor Busch of the Powell River RCMP is one of the riders this year, and he says he’s excited for the ride to get underway.

He says they’ll be in Powell River come September 22nd and will host a head shave event.

“The head-shaving is actually where Cops for Cancer started. A police officer in Edmonton became friends with a little boy who was going through cancer, and to support that little boy who was losing his hair through cancer treatment, the officer shaved his head. That’s why it’s so meaningful to all of us, and that was really the start to Cops for Cancer.”

The head shaving will take place as part of a special spaghetti dinner at the Powell River Town Centre Hotel on September 22nd.

For more details on the 2017 Tour de Coast, visit convio.cancer.ca.