Local police have arrested someone in relation to a rash of graffiti taggings in Powell River.

RCMP says they responded to an alarm at a business in the Central Westview area on November 22nd.

As they approached the scene, they spotted a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The male was taken into custody. When police were dealing with him, they discovered a number of buildings in the area had recentl;y been tagged with graffit.

One of those buildings was City Hall. The male under questioning had fresh paint on his hands, as well as spray paint supplies in his possessions.

25-year-old Kyle Petalik of Powell River has been charged with six counts of Mischief under $5,000. Police continue the investigation and say further charges against Petalik are pending.

———-

The Powell River RCMP dealt with a serious hazardous situation earlier this month.

In a released statement, police say they received a report of a young male in the parking lot of Quality Foods. The male was seen walking around waving a rifle.

Upon investigation, the RCMP determined that it was in fact a paint ball gun and there was no threat to the public.

The parents of the youth were spoken to and were made aware that the incident could have ended quite differently. Police remind parents to speak to their kids about being responsible in public with any items that may appear to be a firearm.

———-

RCMP is also looking into a break and enter to a business on Tomkinson Road. $40.00 in cash and a laptop were stolen on November 25th.